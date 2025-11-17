SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $375.96 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.33 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.36 and a 200-day moving average of $327.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

