OS Therapies’ (OSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded OS Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. OS Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -4.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OS Therapies by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OS Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OS Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in OS Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OS Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

