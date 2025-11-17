XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41, Zacks reports. XPeng had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

XPeng Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. XPeng has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPeng by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in XPeng by 33.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

