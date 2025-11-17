Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of -0.29. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Luckin Coffee to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie set a $52.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

