Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus cut their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ashland from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Ashland Stock Down 3.0%

Ashland stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ashland has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $80.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.6% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.0% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 59.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

