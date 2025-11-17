Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Announces Earnings Results

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Freightos had a negative net margin of 78.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. Freightos updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Freightos Price Performance

Freightos stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.13. Freightos has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Freightos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freightos currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Freightos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freightos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freightos during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Freightos by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freightos during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

