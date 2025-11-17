Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 5.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 70.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.3%

VRT opened at $170.66 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $202.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

