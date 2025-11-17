ING Group, N.V. $ING Stock Position Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ING Group were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ING Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 529,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 198,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 181,800 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Thursday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ING Group stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

