Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Roth Capital

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.64 price objective (up previously from $13.70) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $33.58 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Canadian Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 308.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,630 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 211,191 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $11,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

