12,061 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR Purchased by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.67 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
