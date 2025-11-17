Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform Rating

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.49 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.56 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $89,517.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,816.94. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,818 shares of company stock worth $171,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 420.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

