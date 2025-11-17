Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,183.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of JQUA opened at $62.01 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

