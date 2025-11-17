MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $130,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,155,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,110,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,608,000 after buying an additional 355,215 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $199.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $202.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

