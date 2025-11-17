Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $127.46 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $14.82 or 0.00015733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $127.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94,204.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.75 or 0.00703530 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.35 or 0.00526893 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00009785 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.74 or 0.00438137 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00100592 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000136 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,360,780 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
