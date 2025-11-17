Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

