Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Given New GBX 199 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 to GBX 199 in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income stock opened at GBX 189.70 on Monday. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 168.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 219. The company has a market capitalization of £79.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.10.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

