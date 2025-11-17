Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Given New GBX 199 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 to GBX 199 in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income stock opened at GBX 189.70 on Monday. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 168.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 219. The company has a market capitalization of £79.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.10.
About Value and Indexed Property Income
