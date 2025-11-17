Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $62,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE LNG opened at $215.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.70 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.