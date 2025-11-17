Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 43,884 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,884 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $38,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $186.72 on Monday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

