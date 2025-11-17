Wrapped Pulse Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $160.38 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $160.38 million and $2.51 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,852.42 or 1.00688320 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,638,934,460,485 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,639,518,380,554.95159. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00001826 USD and is down -15.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $2,800,609.65 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.