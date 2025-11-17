Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Research raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Astronics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Astronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATRO

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -434.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astronics news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,678.56. The trade was a 51.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Astronics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 4,791.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 236,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 231,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 66.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 143,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.