Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,875 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Zscaler worth $72,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. This represents a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,027,950. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.39.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.0%

ZS opened at $299.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,109.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

