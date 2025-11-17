Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 5,194 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

