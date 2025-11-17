Intrust Bank NA Has $2.83 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 795,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,241,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

