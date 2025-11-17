Intrust Bank NA Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000.

VV stock opened at $310.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $318.84.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

