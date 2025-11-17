Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10,841.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

Shares of UNH opened at $321.44 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $622.83. The company has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.65 and a 200 day moving average of $318.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

