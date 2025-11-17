JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Position Increased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 201,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

