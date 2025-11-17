Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 14,145 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 49,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.98 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.