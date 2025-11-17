Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 12,429 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,590 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,331,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,813,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,552,000 after buying an additional 606,268 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,430,000 after buying an additional 140,869 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $114,778,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $45.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $47.17.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

