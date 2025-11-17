Apu Apustaja Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.85 Million (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $654.66 thousand worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,411.63 or 1.00147135 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,891,761,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.io. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,891,761,151.52950862. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00005887 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $644,431.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.io/.”

