Olympia Financial Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.
Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 7.9%
Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$112.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.59. The stock has a market cap of C$269.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.24. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$97.40 and a 12-month high of C$134.24.
About Olympia Financial Group
