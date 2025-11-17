Olympia Financial Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$112.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.59. The stock has a market cap of C$269.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.24. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$97.40 and a 12-month high of C$134.24.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

