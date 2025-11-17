Sierra Capital LLC Sells 4,667 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,323,045.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,974,000 after buying an additional 929,218 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 957.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 340,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 308,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 254,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 169,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

