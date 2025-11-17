Knott David M Jr Sells 173,040 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. $ATYR

Knott David M Jr decreased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,040 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 0.06% of aTyr Pharma worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 294.7% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 777,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATYR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jones Trading cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 317,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $298,919.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,241.62. This represents a 29.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

