QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 554,884 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $192,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.08. The company has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

