Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 1,630 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VNQ opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

