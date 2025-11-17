Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 3,958 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 118.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,924,000 after buying an additional 119,368 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5%

VeriSign stock opened at $252.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.62 and a 12 month high of $310.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.20 and its 200-day moving average is $273.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $502,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,433,077.53. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,539 shares of company stock worth $12,990,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

