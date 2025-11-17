Slagle Financial LLC Sells 18,802 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Slagle Financial LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC cut their target price on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $199.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day moving average is $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.