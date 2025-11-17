Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,447 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $192.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

