Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Cintas worth $128,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.8% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $186.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.28. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

