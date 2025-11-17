Sierra Capital LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767,138 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,835,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 439,565 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,989,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

