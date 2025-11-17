10,025 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MediaAlpha by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 37.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $810.26 million, a PE ratio of -414.30 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.