Semanteon Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 368.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 2.2% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Watsco Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:WSO opened at $342.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.49. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.66 and a 52 week high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

