Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

VMBS opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

