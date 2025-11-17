General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.7% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $70.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings cut General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.