Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $286,000 in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. $RMAX

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 351.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 90.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger J. Dow sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $85,267.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,354.57. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.00.

RE/MAX Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.17. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. RE/MAX has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

