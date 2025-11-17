PAX Financial Group LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $614.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.