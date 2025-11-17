Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,825,000 after buying an additional 852,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,685,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,572,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,564,000 after acquiring an additional 800,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

