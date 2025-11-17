Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.180-2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.7 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Get Aramark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

ARMK stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Aramark by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Aramark by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $523,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.