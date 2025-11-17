Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 219,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.30 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

