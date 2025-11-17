Sofi Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after buying an additional 430,335 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,384 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,743,000. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,659.0% during the 1st quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 144,447 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $46.96 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

