Summitry LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $830.42 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $869.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $723.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock worth $7,730,464. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

